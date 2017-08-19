close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: When, Where, Time, Venue

India last defeated West Indies 3-1 in an away 5-match series while ended as runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after losing to arch rivals Pakistan in the final. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:30
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: After an emphatic performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India are now set to take on the hosts in 5-match ODI series beginning from Sunday in Dambulla. 

Shikhar Dhawan is in sublime form as he emerged to be the highest run-getter in the Test series while on the other side Rohit Sharma didn't play a single match but he would now be looking to capitalise the chance in limited overs. 

India have had a pretty decent run in ODI format. They last defeated West Indies 3-1 in an away 5-match series while ended as runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after losing to arch rivals Pakistan in the final. On the other side, Sri Lanka lost a five-match ODI series to Zimbabwe at home.

Interestingly, when the last time these two teams met each other in an ODI was during ICC Champions Trophy and the Virat Kohli-led team stood on the losing side in that game.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

When?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Where?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Time?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI will start at 2.30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Where to watch?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

Live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on SonyLiv.

TAGS

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODIIndia vs Sri Lanka ODIIndia vs Sri LankaIndia Cricket Newscricket news

