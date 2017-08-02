India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 1: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India began the Sri Lanka tour with a thumping win in the first Test at Galle. The 304-run win in the Test was India’s biggest overseas win in terms of runs while it was Sri Lanka’s second biggest loss at home. Now, the action moves to Colombo.

The Sri Lanka capital will host the second Test match between the two nations and India will like to continue their winning run in the series. Indian batsmen were on top of their with centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both the pacer and the spinners impressed in the Galle Test. Pujara will be playing his 50th Test match on Thursday.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thiramane is back in the Test squad after a year. They will be hoping their bowlers can make in-roads in the batting line-up and get some wickets. The batting has been good in bits-and-pieces but Sri Lanka needs a collective effort to put India under pressure with the runs.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 1's play:

When?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time?

The play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.