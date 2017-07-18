Irfan Pathan slammed for posting 'unislamic' photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media

New Delhi: Discarded Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder is making every effort possible to make a comeback into the Indian team. (Sara Baig - All you need to know about Irfan Pathan's wife)

Irfan was trolled on social media, on Monday, soon after he posted a photograph of his wife Safa Baig.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph on his official Facebook page with a message that read, "This girl is trouble #love #wifey."

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan-Safa Baig's grand wedding reception in Vadodara - IN PICS

The post did invite trouble for Pathan as fans from across the globe slammed Irfan and his wife for posting a picture which was against Islam.

Here are some of the reactions:

Irfan tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef, in the holy city of Mecca in February 2016.

The duo had been dating for two years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

There were no grand celebrations as the Pathan family conducted a low-key affair.

There were no high-profile guests at the function with only family members of the couple present during the 'nikaah'.

A dinner party was held by the Pathan family at a luxury hotel at Al-Hindaweeyah on Thursday night.