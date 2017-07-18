close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Irfan Pathan slammed for posting 'unislamic' photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media

Irfan tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef, in the holy city of Mecca in February 2016.

Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 13:39
Irfan Pathan slammed for posting &#039;unislamic&#039; photograph of wife Safa Baig on social media
Image Courtesy: Twitter (@IrfanPathan)

New Delhi: Discarded Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the history of Indian cricket. The Baroda all-rounder is making every effort possible to make a comeback into the Indian team. (Sara Baig - All you need to know about Irfan Pathan's wife)

Irfan was trolled on social media, on Monday, soon after he posted a photograph of his wife Safa Baig.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph on his official Facebook page with a message that read, "This girl is trouble #love #wifey."

ALSO READIrfan Pathan-Safa Baig's grand wedding reception in Vadodara - IN PICS

The post did invite trouble for Pathan as fans from across the globe slammed Irfan and his wife for posting a picture which was against Islam.

Here are some of the reactions:

Irfan tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef, in the holy city of Mecca in February 2016.

The duo had been dating for two years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

There were no grand celebrations as the Pathan family conducted a low-key affair.

There were no high-profile guests at the function with only family members of the couple present during the 'nikaah'.

A dinner party was held by the Pathan family at a luxury hotel at Al-Hindaweeyah on Thursday night.

TAGS

Irfan PathanSafa BaigIrfan Pathan wife

From Zee News

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags a reputed government job
cricket

Umesh Yadav, spearhead of Indian pace attack, finally bags...

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had &#039;different types of drinks&#039; until 5 am to celebrate historic title with close friends
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer had 'different types of...

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in trademark style on 68th birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes Australian legend Dennis Lillee in t...

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indian women&#039;s cricket team&#039;s star left-hander
cricket

Smriti Mandhana turns 21: 10 facts you must know about Indi...

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander as &#039;new Jacques Kallis&#039;
cricket

South African skipper Faf Du Plessis hails Vernon Philander...

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship no.1 Contenders match
Other Sports

WWE Raw, July 17, 2017: Braun Strowman disrupts Roman Reign...

Mohammed Shami&#039;s apartment&#039;s caretaker manhandled, three arrested by Kolkata police
cricket

Mohammed Shami's apartment's caretaker manhandled...

Chris Gayle picks Virender Sehwag as his opening partner in dream XI
cricket

Chris Gayle picks Virender Sehwag as his opening partner in...

Sports Schedule for the day: July 18, 2017
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 18, 2017

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video