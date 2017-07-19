Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' post: Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi hits out at all-rounder's 'shameful act'

New Delhi: Indian speedster Irfan Pathan was at the receiving end on social media after he posted a photograph with wife Safa Baig. (Sara Baig - All you need to know about Irfan Pathan's wife)

The all-rounder faced severe backlash with people from different religious communities calling the post 'un-Islamic'.

Calling it 'un-Islamic', Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that Irfan Pathan's background is very religious as his father was a muezzin, and so posting his wife's picture on social media is a shameful act.

"A woman can show her face only to her husband and in cases involving law related things such as aadhaar or pan card, only then can she show her face," he added.

He also said that it is due to his religious background that people started "reminding" him about his religion, and that this was not a troll.

Calling the act shameful, Sajid Rashidi said, "His wife isn't an actor that she somehow comes in front of the camera, she is a home maker and hence uploading her pictures like that is a shameful act."

He further advised the cricketer to not do anything that is not allowed in Islam.

"Right to freedom is only according to the Indian constitution, what I am telling is the Islamic law and Islamic law doesn't allow this," he added.

He said that people on social media are merely telling him that doing this is wrong and asked why does Irfan Pathan needs to post pictures of his wife.

"There are so many people who are watching his wife's picture and also nail-polish is visible in the picture, and if nail-polish has been applied, one can't read namaz and if one does not read namaz, what kind of Muslim are they?," he added.

Irfan tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef, in the holy city of Mecca in February 2016.

The duo had been dating for two years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

There were no grand celebrations as the Pathan family conducted a low-key affair.

There were no high-profile guests at the function with only family members of the couple present during the 'nikaah'.

A dinner party was held by the Pathan family at a luxury hotel at Al-Hindaweeyah.

(With ANI inputs)