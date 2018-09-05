हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan emulates his idol, does an MS Dhoni during Duleep Trophy final

Jharkhand cricketer Ishan Kishan on Tuesday nearly pulled-off an MS Dhoni inspired run out during the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final between India Red and India Blue.

Image Courtesy: PTI

Wicketkeeper Kishan burst in front of the stump and attempted a ‘blind’ run out but the batsman had completed his run. Former Indian team captain MS Dhoni, popular for his flawless glovework, has many-a-times inflicted ‘no-look’ run-outs. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s tweeted a clip of the attempt

 

 

Ishan Kishan, who idolises MS Dhoni, has scored 2,097 runs in 32 first-class matches, with the highest score of 273. The 20-year-old left-hander has snapped for Rs 6.2 crore by Mumbai Indians for the 2018 Indian Premier League. Kishan put up impressive performances for the Mumbai based franchise to hit 275 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 149.45. His vibrant batting and effective wicket-keeping skills have helped make a mark in Indian domestic circle.

