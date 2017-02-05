It's high time! Want Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan to be resolved: Shahid Afridi
India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since partition and have had multiple wars including the 1965, 1971 and 1999 battles over the issue.
New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi, who will be soon back in action at the upcoming Pakistan Super League, has spoken about his frustration on the ongoing dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
The two South Asian neighbours have been at loggerheads since partition and have had multiple wars including the 1965, 1971 and 1999 battles. Not just that, several cases of cross-border terrorism have taken multiple innocent lives in the Kashmir region too.
Talking about the sensitive issue, the former Pakistan skipper took to Twitter to send across his plea for a permanent resolution on the matter.
"Kashmir has been suffering from brutality since past many decades.its high time this [time this] issue shd [should] be resolved which has taken infinite lives. Kashmir is heaven on earth & we can’t be oblivious to the pleas of the innocent. #iStandWithKashmir #KasmirSolidarityDay," wrote Afridi in his two tweets.
Kashmir has been suffering from brutality since past many decades.its high timethis issue shd be resolved which has taken infinite lives.1/2
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 5, 2017
Kashmir is heaven on earth & we can't be oblivious to the pleas of the innocent. #iStandWithKashmir #KasmirSolidarityDay 2/2
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 5, 2017
Recently, Harbhajan Singh had sent 'good luck' greetings to Afridi and his team Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming PSL season.
