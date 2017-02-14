It's unfortunate to be dubbed an IPL to IPL player, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Irfan Pathan might be quite distant from making a comeback in the Indian national team but the left-armer is enjoying bowling for Baroda and West Zone in the domestic circuit. The 31-year-old is happy to be one of the stars for his side but isn't pleased being tagged with the T20 specialist label.

"If you look at the recent past, I have been pretty active and fairly successful on the domestic circuit. Four years ago, I had to battle a few injuries and had to miss out on an entire season. These things can happen to any one. When you are playing for so long, injuries are bound to happen. What people say is none of my concern. I am only asking people to be careful about what they say. It can be damaging because it can create a certain perception about a player.

"I have had some issues with the Baroda Cricket Association, but I have resolved those issues. Since then I have played the whole season. I have played the One-dayers, the T20s, Ranji Trophy. I have played everything and have bowled a lot of overs as well. Even then, if I am dubbed as an IPL to IPL player, it's unfortunate," said Irfan.

In West Zone's recent 8-wicket win over North Zone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the left-arm seamer took 3 crucial wickets to guide his team to an 8-wicket triumph.

Pathan also expressed how content he was with his performance saying, "It is very important to get wickets under your belt. More so, when the match is being telecast live on TV . People are watching, the selectors are watching and if you are performing well, it helps a great deal to regain your confidence."

After West Zone's opening match defeat against Central Zone on Sunday, Pathan believed that the team did well to regroup and come out strongly against a North Zone.