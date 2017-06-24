Jasprit Bumrah's fiery post makes Jaipur Traffic Police delete Tweet, issue clarification to Indian speedster

New Delhi: Jaipur Traffic Police might have ticked all boxes while creating an ad campaign to prevent automobile users from passing the zebra crossing while waiting for the traffic lights to go green, but they also made star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah unhappy by using his "no-ball in the Champions Trophy final" as reference.

The pace with which a message spreads on social media has truly made it the most popular platform of sharing information. While the virality remains undoubted, one also has to be creative enough to attract eyeballs. Though, the Jaipur Traffic Police created a very interesting campaign, Bumrah was clearly not pleased with them using an example that the seamer himself wanted to forget.

Here's how the Twitter conversation went after Bumrah expressed disappointment after seeing 'no-ball' being used in the ad campaign.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

The Jaipur Traffic Police posted a series of tweets clarifying that they didn't intend to hurt his or anyone else's feelings and subsequently, deleted their tweeted highlighting the ad campaign.

Here's the tweet which has now been deleted:-

Subsequently, the Jaipur Traffic Police also issued a clarification to Bumrah.

Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

