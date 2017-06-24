close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jasprit Bumrah's fiery post makes Jaipur Traffic Police delete Tweet, issue clarification to Indian speedster

Jasprit Bumrah wasn't amused with the way Jaipur Traffic Police used the 'no-ball' incident in Champions Trophy final in their ad campaign.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11:31
Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s fiery post makes Jaipur Traffic Police delete Tweet, issue clarification to Indian speedster

New Delhi: Jaipur Traffic Police might have ticked all boxes while creating an ad campaign to prevent automobile users from passing the zebra crossing while waiting for the traffic lights to go green, but they also made star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah unhappy by using his "no-ball in the Champions Trophy final" as reference.

The pace with which a message spreads on social media has truly made it the most popular platform of sharing information. While the virality remains undoubted, one also has to be creative enough to attract eyeballs. Though, the Jaipur Traffic Police created a very interesting campaign, Bumrah was clearly not pleased with them using an example that the seamer himself wanted to forget.

Here's how the Twitter conversation went after Bumrah expressed disappointment after seeing 'no-ball' being used in the ad campaign.

“Well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country But don’t worry I won’t make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes,” Bumrah wrote in a couple of tweets in reply to the ad campaign.

The Jaipur Traffic Police posted a series of tweets clarifying that they didn't intend to hurt his or anyone else's feelings and subsequently, deleted their tweeted highlighting the ad campaign.

Here's the tweet which has now been deleted:-

Jaipur Traffic Police Bumrah

Subsequently, the Jaipur Traffic Police also issued a clarification to Bumrah.

"Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. We only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. You are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us," the post on Jaipur Traffic Police's Twitter wall read.

TAGS

Jasprit BumrahJaipur traffic policeTwitterBumrah no ballindian cricket teamICC Champions TrophyChampions Trophy final

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Mohammad Nabi thanks BCCI for helping Afghanistan get Test status; hopes to play first 5-day match against India
cricket

Mohammad Nabi thanks BCCI for helping Afghanistan get Test...

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth storms into third successive Superseries final
Badminton

Australian Open: Kidambi Srikanth storms into third success...

DRS to be used in T20Is from October 1, reviews to be returned in case of Umpire&#039;s Call
cricket

DRS to be used in T20Is from October 1, reviews to be retur...

WI vs IND: Rain plays spoilsport as series opener between West Indies and India gets washed out
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Rain plays spoilsport as series opener between W...

Lionel Messi&#039;s 21-month prison sentence likely to be swapped for a minimum fine of EUR 255,000
Football

Lionel Messi's 21-month prison sentence likely to be s...

WATCH: Jason Roy becomes first man ever to be dismissed for obstructing field in T20Is
cricket

WATCH: Jason Roy becomes first man ever to be dismissed for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video