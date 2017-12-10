Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found dead in Sabarmati river

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events for India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who is playing in the first ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala, his grandfather Santokh Singh Bumrah was found dead in Ahmedabad on Sunday (December 10).

According to reports, the dead body was pulled out from Sabarmati River, situated between Gandhi Bridge and Dadhichi Bridge, by Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

Reports further claimed that the 84-year-old went missing on Friday (December 8) after the cricketer's family allegedly refused Santokh from meeting or talking to him. And a missing person's report was filed at the Vastrapur police station after his daughter Rajinder Kaur Bumrah recorded a complaint.

"When we went to meet Jasprit's mother Daljit Kaur at a city school where she is a teacher, she refused to allow my father any contact with Jasprit.

"She [Bumrah's mother] even refused to share her son's phone number so that father could talk to him. My father was grief-stricken by this. He left home on Friday afternoon and never returned," Ahmedabad Mirror quoted Rajinder as saying.

Earlier this year, in July, reports surfaced that Santokh was driving auto-rickshaw for a living ever since he moved to Uttarakhand from Ahmedabad after the death of Jasprit's father.

Jasprit recently earned his maiden call-up in the Indian Test team as the fifth specialist pacer, who is expected to add variety with his ability to bowl yorkers.