LIVE Cricket Score: Aus vs Pak 2016, 3rd ODI – Smith, Handscomb put Aussies in driver's seat with century stand for third wicket

Perth: Live cricket score and live updates from the third ODI match between Australia and Pakistan being played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground. The series is evenly poised after Pakistan fought back hard in the second ODI to level series 1-1.

Overs 44 | Score 296/4 | (Dhoni 104*, Jadhav 5*)

15 runs came off that over, which included 4 byes. Jadhav, who scored a magnificent counter-attacking ton in the previous match, needs to unleash some lusty blows, today as well.

Overs 43 | Score 281/3 | (Dhoni 100*)

The crowd cannot believe it as Yuvraj is out to a soft dismissal. Woakes bowled a wide ball, Yuvi went for the drive but got an edge which went straight into the keeper's gloves. India's comeback back walks back to a standing ovation from the crowd. Fantastic innings. The wicket also ended the 256-run stand between Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Dhoni also slammed a century, his first after steppding down as Indian limited-overs captain.

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150 (127b)

Overs 40 | Score 261/3 | (Yuvraj 145*, Dhoni 85*)

Yuvraj has broken so many records today. He first hit his 150th six in limited-overs cricket. He then went on to score his 14th ODI ton. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum ODI runs vs England. Batting on 145, he has also gone past his previous highest score in ODIs - 139 vs Australia.

Overs 30 | Score 145/2 | (Smith 55*, Handscomb 39*)

Comeback man Yuvraj Singh has slammed his 14th ODI ton, fourth against England. The knock has come at a crucial time for the Men in Blue. He came to bat at a crucial time and has done the job of resurrecting the innings with the Indian skipper. The left-hander's love for batting against England continues.

Overs 25 | Score 118/2 | (Smith 47*, Handscomb 22*)

Smith and Handscomb are doing a brilliant job for the Aussies at the moment. Without taking too many risks, they are rotating the strike well. The pair has added 73 runs so far for the third wicket. Pakistan need another wicket to make a comeback in the match.

Overs 15 | Score 59/2 | (Smith 3*, Handscomb 10*)

Australia lost both the openers in two consecutive overs. First Jaunaid Khan removed Warner, who was looking dangerous and then Mohammad Amir produced an edge off Khawaja's willow which was easily taken behind the wickets. Steve Smith and debutant Peter Handsomb are the two new batsmen at the crease. Australia need a partnership.

UT Khawaja c Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Amir 9 (20b)

DA Warner c Mohammad Rizwan b Junaid Khan 35 (38b)

Overs 7 | Score 35/0 | (Warner 27*, Khawaja 8*)

David Warner and Usman Khawaja have got the hosts off to a decent start. After missing out in the first two matches, Warner is looking in good rhythm, which is not a good sign for Pakistan. Khawaja would want to impress the selectors with a good knock today.

Pakistan innings:

Overs 50 | Score 263/7 | (Rizwan 14*, Amir 4*)

Pakistan are possibly 20-30 runs short of what would have been a good total against the Aussies. Some disciplined bowling in the death overs denied Pakistani batsmen chances of scoring boundaries.

Imad Wasim c Head b Cummins 9 (13b)

Overs 46 | Score 246/6 | (Imad 9*, Rizwan 1*)

Pakistan lost the wickets of both their set batsman. Babar pulled one off Hazlewood towards square leg, where Glenn Maxwell took an excellent catch running towards his front. Akmal, on the other hand, perished after trying to hit a big shot, which took an edge and went into Wade's gloves. Both the wickets were picked by Hazlewood, who has once again been brilliant for the Aussies.

Umar Akmal c Wade b Hazlewood 39 (51b)

Babar Azam c Handscomb b Hazlewood 84 (100b)

Overs 40 | Score 213/4 | (Babar 80*, Akmal 20*)

Babar and Akmal continue the good work for their team. The pair added 29 more runs in the last five overs. It would be perfect from Pakistan's perspective if these two can go to bat on for at least five more overs.

Overs 35 | Score 184/4 | (Babar 59*, Akmal 12*)

Malik was dismissed by Stanlake and the wicket also ended the 63-run stand for fourth wicket. Umar Akmal is the next man in and it remains to be seen whethey he can produce a much-needed late assault for his team. Meanwhile, Babar is batting beautifully and he needs to bat till the end from Pakistan's perspective.

Shoaib Malik c Wade b Stanlake 39 (41b)

Overs 30 | Score 169/3 | (Babar 49*, Shoaib 39*)

Shoaib Malik is using all his international experience for rebuilding the innings with Babar. Both the right-handers have done a commendable job of bringing the innings back on track. Smith would want his bowlers to get the wicket of one of these batsmen at the earliest.

Overs 16 | Score 99/3 | (Babar 30*)

Sharjeel Khan hit three consecutive boundaries off Travis Head to bring up his fifty off 46 balls. But the bowler had the last ball and he bowled the left-hander off the next ball as an inside edge went on to hit the stumps. Head, Australia's part-time bowler, struck in his next over as well as Asad Shafiq was easily caught by Usman Khawaja. Babar Azam is the set batsman and the onus is now on him to get his team to a respectable total.

Asad Shafiq c Khawaja b Head 5 (10b)

Sharjeel Khan b Head 50 (47b)

Overs 10 | Score 50/1 | (Sharjeel 26*, Babar 6*)

Things have slowed down for Pakistan since Hafeez's dismissal. The Australian bowlers have also bowled with a disciplined line. Just sevens runs came in the last five overs.

Overs 5 | Score 43/1 | (Sharjeel 26*, Babar 6*)

After a slow start, left-hander Sharjeel Khan shifted gears in the fourth over, where he tonked Billy Stanlake for three boundaries and a brilliant six. Australia bounced back in the next over, when Josh Hazlewood trapped Mohammad Hafeez in front of the wicket. Babar Azam is the new batsman at the crease.

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Hazlewood 4 (13b)

TOSS: Australia opted to bowl first after winning toss

Australia Team

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan Team

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan