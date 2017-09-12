Live, Pakistan vs World XI, Independence Cup T20: Faf du Plessis wins toss, opts to bowl first

New Delhi: Team Pakistan is all geared up to take on the World XI side led by South African batsman Faf du Plessis for the first of the three T20 matches at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, on Tuesday. But what makes it significant is that the match will mark the return of international cricket to Pakistan. ( TV Listing and Where to watch it online? )

TOSS TIME: Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first

The home side's national selection committer picked up a 16-member squad that they reckon is fit enough to take down the World XI side for the Independence Cup in a three-match T20 series. The other two are scheduled on September 13 and September 15 at the same venue.

Du Plessis-led side had a weeks training session in Dubai before landing in Lahore for the tournament. The team has players from seven Test playing nations with Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, and Darren Sammy being the few others. In total there are five from the Proteas side, three from Australia, two from West Indies and one each from England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Apart from Zimbabwe in 2015, no other Test playing side has visited Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lankan team. The match ergo holds of great importance.