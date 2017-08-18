close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

LIVE SCORE: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2

Follow England-West Indies day-night Test live score updates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 19:52
LIVE SCORE: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2
Courtesy: Reuters

LIVE SCORE || DAY 1 - REPORT || TV LISTING

New Delhi: Joe Root and Alastair Cook marked England's first foray into day-night test cricket with centuries, leading the home team to 348-3 against the West Indies on Day 1 of the series-opener.

The captain and former captain eased England's concerns over how they would deal with the challenge of batting against the pink ball with a 248-run partnership for the third wicket.

Root made 136 and Cook was not out on 153 at stumps yesterday, which were called just after 9.30 pm (local time) at a flood-lit Edgbaston.

Their stand overcame some trying early times in the first day-night test in England, and first involving England, which was 39-2 in the eighth over when the pair came together.

But helped by some wayward bowling by the West Indian attack, Root and Cook negotiated the pink ball with ease. Root hit 22 fours, collecting 88 of his runs in boundaries. Cook was equally adept at dispatching the regular flow of bad balls to the boundary with 92 of his runs coming from 23 fours.

On his way to his 13th test century, Root also became only the sixth man to score a half-century in 11 consecutive tests. AB de Villiers holds the outright record with half- centuries in 12 straight tests.

TAGS

England Vs West Indiescricket live scoreJoe RootAlastair CookDay-night Testcricket scorecricket news

From Zee News

Anil Kumble or Ravi Shastri: Wriddhiman Saha gives insider&#039;s view on differences between two coaches
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Anil Kumble or Ravi Shastri: Wriddhiman Saha gives insider...

SL vs IND, ODI series: Sunil Gavaskar rules out another whitewash, predicts India to win 4-1
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, ODI series: Sunil Gavaskar rules out another whi...

Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC over NOC matter
cricket

Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC over NOC matter

Virat Kohli continues to dominate ICC ODI rankings, no Indian bowler in top 10
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli continues to dominate ICC ODI rankings, no Indi...

Watch: MS Dhoni and co. sweat it out ahead of Dambulla ODI
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

Watch: MS Dhoni and co. sweat it out ahead of Dambulla ODI

This day, that year: Virat Kohli returns to Dambulla, from where his journey began in 2008
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This day, that year: Virat Kohli returns to Dambulla, from...

Soon after issuing show-cause notice, PCB slams Umar Akmal in official statement
cricket

Soon after issuing show-cause notice, PCB slams Umar Akmal...

Three years ago, Mahela Jayawardene retired, leaving a deep hole in Lankan team
cricket

Three years ago, Mahela Jayawardene retired, leaving a deep...

Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most special day of her career
Other Sports

Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most specia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video