India Vs Australia U-19 World Cup Final, Live Score: Shaw departs after a solid opening stand

3 February 2018, 11:25 AM 50 up for India. Prithvi Shaw picks up two fours off the Hadley over to take India past 50, both shots easy on the eye. India 52/0 in 9 overs, in pursuit of 217. Shaw 29, Manjot 16.

3 February 2018, 11:11 AM Play resumes at Bay Oval after a short rain break. No overs lost. The break doesn't seem to have distracted the Indian batsmen, Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra, as both pick up where they had left off. India 31 for 0 in 6 overs in pursuit of 217.

3 February 2018, 10:42 AM Rain halts the proceedings at Bay Oval. In pursuit of 217, India are 23/0 in four overs. Shaw 10, Manjot 9. While it doesn't look serious and play should resume in a while, it may be noted that there is a reserve day in place for this match, which means if the match doesn't get completed today, then both the teams will again take the field tomorrow in order to finish the contest. Four overs into the India chase and rain has sadly arrived in Tauranga. The covers come on with India 23/0 #U19CWC#AUSvIND LIVE https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/sQfSgzEM6x — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

3 February 2018, 10:19 AM Here starts India's chase. Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra walk to the pitch. Ryan Hadley will start the proceedings for Australia. Remember, whoever wins this game will become the first team to claim four World Cup trophies. Prithvi takes a single off the second ball to open India's account. Manjot is also off the blocks straight away. Two more runs in the over, including a wide. India 4/0 in 1 over.

3 February 2018, 09:56 AM India finally wrap up Australia's innings. First they effect a BJ Bolt run out and shortly after Shivam Mavi has R Hadley caught behind. Australia 216 all out in 47.1 overs. Abhinav Mukund thinks it's going to be a cakewalk for India, while Dean Jones believes India will have to play out of their skin to chase down this target. Whatever happens in the end, the Indian bowlers, for now, can pat themselves on the back for bowling the way they did. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh all took two wickets each. Shivam Mavi chipped in with one. Stay tuned, we will be back as and when India begin their chase.

3 February 2018, 09:45 AM India are into Australia's tail and Kamlesh Nagarkoti has begun wreaking havoc. Cleans up J Evans with a fiery delivery. Australia 214/8 in 46.1 overs.

3 February 2018, 09:41 AM Big wicket for India. Just the wicket they needed. The resilient Jonathan Merlo goes. Reverse-sweeps Anukul Roy to poor effect and Shiva Singh takes a nice running catch. He departs for 76. Australia 212/7 in 45.3 overs.

3 February 2018, 09:22 AM Shiva Singh strikes again, this time W Sutherland is his victim. Induces him to go for a drive on the offside and has him caught behind. Great work there by wicketkeeper Desai. India are now well and truly back in the contest. Be that as it may, this match is on. Both teams will have to play out of their skin to take the trophy. Australia 191/6 in 41.3 overs.

3 February 2018, 09:18 AM Shiva Singh strikes for India as he sends back NA McSweeney. He takes the catch off his own bowling. India desperately needed to break this partnership. The batsman departs for 23. Australia 183/5 in 39.2 overs.

3 February 2018, 08:42 AM Merlo (52*) completes a well-compiled half-century. For the record, the highest successful run-chase in an U-19 World Cup final is 241. If the Aussies keep going at the current run-rate without losing wickets going into the death overs, they should cross that mark. Australia 154/4 in 33 overs

3 February 2018, 08:28 AM Anukul Roy strikes. India get the much-needed wicket of Param Uppal (34) to break a dangerous-looking stand. A top edge straight back to the bowler. Aus 134/4 in 28.5 overs

3 February 2018, 08:22 AM A huge wicket in the context of this final - and you can see what it means to young Kamlesh Nagarkoti! LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/9LkAlkZk3C#U19CWC #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BTNOpyLApd — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2018

3 February 2018, 08:20 AM The Australian innings has just crossed the halfway mark and the Merlo-Uppal partnership is into the 60s. Australia milking Indian spinners nicely - 126/3 in 27 overs.

3 February 2018, 08:12 AM Australia reaches 100-mark after 21.2 overs for the loss of 3 wickets

3 February 2018, 07:41 AM Merlo strikes a four to pacer Nagarkoti! Australia 68/3 ater 14 overs.

3 February 2018, 07:35 AM Kamlesh Nagarkoti strikes in his first over.

3 February 2018, 07:33 AM Third wicket down for Australia as Captain Jason Sangha departs. Nagarkoti delivers the edge, Harvik Desai takes a catch from behind the stumps Australia 59/3 #U19CWC Three down! It's captain Jason Sangha who departs, Nagarkoti finding the outside edge, Harvik Desai behind the stumps taking a brilliant diving catch! Australia 59/3 #U19CWC #AUSvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/BU9XqVZ41U pic.twitter.com/4J5a52WEr7 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

3 February 2018, 07:20 AM OUT! Australia lose second wicket. Jack Edwards plays an uppish drive into the hands of Nagarkoti, Porel has his second victim! Australia 52/2 after 10 overs

3 February 2018, 07:14 AM WATCH: Ishan Porel claimed the first wicket of the #U19CWC final! ▶️ https://t.co/NSZaN432h6#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PJQLiFVh1D — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2018

3 February 2018, 07:08 AM Australia 46/1 after 8 overs. Edwards 25, Sangha 4*

3 February 2018, 07:07 AM Mavi bowls. Edwards plays beautifully. Hits back-to-back 4s Australia 41/1 after 6.2 overs.

3 February 2018, 06:58 AM Ishan Porel makes the first breakthrough for India. Max Bryant is caught at cover point by Abhishek Sharma for 14 runs Australia 32/1 after 5.1 overs

3 February 2018, 06:52 AM Australia are off to a decent start. Max Bryant scores three boundaries. AUS U19 20/0 after 4 overs.

3 February 2018, 06:51 AM First ball wide. AUS U19 1/0 after 1 over

3 February 2018, 06:50 AM Shivam Mavi starts the proceedings for India.

3 February 2018, 06:49 AM Australian players Jack Edwards and Bryant open the match.

3 February 2018, 06:48 AM U19 Team India: Prithvi Shaw(c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai(w), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel U19 Team Australia: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha(c), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt(w), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope