Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked to step down as limited-overs captain by BCCI: Report

New Delhi: It wasn't a great start to the new year for Indian cricket fans as Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the limited-overs skipper on January 4. According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the Ranchi-born cricketer didn't do so voluntarily, but was asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

MSK Prasad, chairman of India's selection committee, had met Dhoni in Nagpur during last week’s Ranji Trophy semifinal between Jharkhand and Gujarat.

While many believe that the conversation between the two could have led to Dhoni stepping down as captain, the report added that the process began in Septemeber last year, soon after the new selection committee was formed. Keeping in mind 2019 World Cup, Dhoni was explained why Virat Kohli should take over as captain in all three formats.

Prasad continued the same discussion with Dhoni, during their interaction last week.

While Kohli-led India have won five successive Test series in a row, things haven't been smooth for India under Dhoni's captaincy in ODIs. Dhoni's personal form too, has been under the scanner as he witnessed a slump in form.

Despite stepping down as captain, Dhoni was picked in limited-overs squads for upcoming series against England as a wicketkeeper batsman.

Men in Blue will played three ODIs and as many T20Is against Eoin Morgan's men, in a series starting from January 15.