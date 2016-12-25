Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Hails Ravichandran Ashwin, Karun Nair, Jr Hockey Team

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, has hailed cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair for the exemplary feats.

During the 27th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which will be the last this year, Modi said the performances of Indian cricket team and junior hockey team have been phenomenal.

But the PM reserved special praise for young batsman Karun Nair who became only the second Indian batsman, after Virender Sehwag, to hit a triple hundred in Test cricket.

"Congratulations on the historic triple century Karun nair! We all are delighted & proud of your remarkable feat," Modi had said.

Modi congratulated Ashwin on becoming the Cricketer of the Year.

"Performance of Indian cricket team has been phenomenal this year, congratulate the team for beating England 4-0,"​ Modi said.

"I congratulate India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on being named ICC Cricketer of the year and Test Cricketer of the year," he further added.

In an exceptional year, Indian cricket team registered five successive series wins under Virat Kohli, and were crowned the world number one in the traditional format of the game.

He also congratulated the junior hockey team for winning the World Cup after a gap of 15 years.

"Our sportsmen and sportswomen have made us proud. After 15 years, our junior hockey team has won the world cup, I congratulate all the young players.

Modi began his address by wishing his listeners ‘Merry Christmas’. Then he said, "today is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The country will never forget his contribution to the nation."