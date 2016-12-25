Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi slams communalism, politics over note ban

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his popular radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. It was the final Mann Ki Baat of 2016. Here is everything that he said:-

- May 2017 be a fulfilling year for everyone. I wish all citizens a very Happy New Year: PM Narendra Modi

- After 15 years our Junior Hockey has won the world cup, I congratulate all the young players: PM Modi

- PM praises Karun Nair, R Ashwin for achieving rare feat in cricket

- Our sportsmen and sportswomen have made us proud: PM Modi

- Performance of Indian cricket team has been phenomenal this year, congratulate the team for beating England 4-0: PM Modi

- But amidst that The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill was passed; thank RS and LS for that: PM Modi

- Amid uproar in Parl, a good thing happened. As part of my govt's mission for Divyang persons,Rights of Disabled Persons bill was passed: PM

- Many are writing to me- Modinji thak mat jaana, rukk mat jaana aur jitna kathor kadam utha sakte ho uthao: PM Modi

- There was an all round fury around what happened during Parliament session; even President & VP shared their concerns: PM Modi

Many are writing that the fight against corruption has to continue: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

Many are writing to me- मोदी जी थक मत जाना, रुक मत जाना और जितना कठोर कदम उठा सकते हो, उठाओ: PM #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

लोगों के पत्र इस बात को लेकर के आए हैं जिसमें किस प्रकार की धाँधलियां हो रही हैं, किस प्रकार से नये रास्ते खोजे जा रहे हैं इसकी चर्चा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

- People are spreading rumours that political parties are exempted, this isn’t true: PM Narendra Modi

- It is our priority to do whatever it takes for the betterment of our nation: PM Modi

- I assure you that this is not the end, this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption: PM Modi

- Black money hoarders are being nabbed across the country. Secret is that information by common people enables us to do it: PM

- When the Govt is behind them, they are also trying to obstruct Govt's endeavour and coming up with innovative ways: PM Modi

- Lot of questions are being raised on frequent change of rules but I want to say that I have decided to take those indulging in corruption: PM

- Law is equal for all. Be it any individual or any political party: PM Modi

- If Parliament would have functioned there would have been fruitful discussions: PM Modi

- I congratulate people for not only enduring pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to misled them: PM

- I thank people as they not only went through hardships but also answered back those who tried to mislead the public : PM

- I thank people as they not only went through hardships but also answered back those who tried to mislead the public : PM

- Gurumani on MyGov app have appreciated Govt's effort to curb black money, his sentiments are shared by rest of country: PM - People wrote to me about problems they faced during recent times, some praised

- People wrote to me about problems they faced during recent times, some praised Demonetisation and how it fights corruption: PM

- Like last month, many suggestions, inputs & comments were based on decision on our fight against corruption and black money: PM - Businessmen who make use of digital payments will also receive Income Tax benefits: PM Modi

- This digital movement is a golden opportunity for youth and start-ups. They can open new avenues through it: PM Modi

- We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions: PM Modi

- Informal sector is very significant in our country and mostly they receive salary/wages in cash and are often even exploitated: PM Modi

-Appreciate Assam Government for their efforts to turn towards digital payments & transactions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- I congratulate Assam Govt in particular for taking initiatives to promote cashless economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister appreciates Assam Government for their efforts to turn towards digital payments & transactions. @sarbanandsonwal #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

- Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing: PM Modi

Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

- In the last few days, cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%: PM Modi

- Cashless transactions have increased by 200-300% in recent times: PM Modi

- There are 30 crore RuPay cards in the country out of them 20 crore are owned by the poor who have Jan Dhan accounts: PM Modi

- Grahakon ko protsahan karne ke liye yojna- ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’, vyapariyon ko protsahan karne ke liye yojna- ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’: PM

- You will be surprised to know that 30 crore people in India have RuPay cards, of those 20 crore belong to poor families: PM Modi

ये जितने digital भुगतान के तरीक़े हैं उनका उपयोग करोगे, उसी के आधार पर draw निकलेगा (2/2) : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

ये ईनाम के हक़दार आप तब बनेंगे जब आप mobile banking, e-banking, RuPay Card, UPI, USSD (1/2) — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

- Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana is mainly for businessmen, they must encourage cashless transactions: PM Modi

- Govt has launched 2 schemes today, for consumer the scheme is called 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and for small traders 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana': PM

ग्राहकों को प्रोत्साहन करने के लिये योजना- ‘lucky ग्राहक योजना’, व्यापारियों को प्रोत्साहन करने के लिये योजना - ‘Digi धन व्यापार योजना’ : PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2016

- Today there is curiosity among people as to how can one go cashless. People want to learn from each other: PM Modi

- Today, is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji; country will never forget his contribution to the nation: PM Modi

- Today is also Madan Mohan Malviya’s anniversary, he gave modern teaching a whole new direction: PM Modi

- I wish you all a merry Christmas. This is a day of service and compassion: PM Modi

- Jesus not just served the poor but has also appreciated the service done by poor, this is real empowerment: PM Modi

- Wish everyone a Merry Christmas: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

- PM's address begins

- PM Modi asked people to join the final Mann Ki Baat of 2016

"The final #MannKiBaat of 2016 will take place at 11 AM today. Do join," PM Modi tweeted

The final #MannKiBaat of 2016 will take place at 11 AM today. Do join. pic.twitter.com/8ta0VFbZvt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

- In his last `Mann ki Baat` address on November 27, Prime Minister Modi thanked citizens and banks across the nation for accepting demonetisation and braving the difficulties faced by the move.

- PM Modi also urged the nation to embrace digital banking to tide over the currency crunch.

- He also spoke on the burning issues of Kashmir unrest and hailed the valour of the Indian Armed Forces.