Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi slams communalism, politics over note ban

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 23:20
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his popular radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. It was the final Mann Ki Baat of 2016. Here is everything that he said:- 

- May 2017 be a fulfilling year for everyone. I wish all citizens a very Happy New Year: PM Narendra Modi

- After 15 years our Junior Hockey has won the world cup, I congratulate all the young players: PM Modi 

- PM praises Karun Nair, R Ashwin for achieving rare feat in cricket

- Our sportsmen and sportswomen have made us proud: PM Modi

- Performance of Indian cricket team has been phenomenal this year, congratulate the team for beating England 4-0: PM Modi

- But amidst that The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill was passed; thank RS and LS for that: PM Modi

- Amid uproar in Parl, a good thing happened. As part of my govt's mission for Divyang persons,Rights of Disabled Persons bill was passed: PM

- Many are writing to me- Modinji thak mat jaana, rukk mat jaana aur jitna kathor kadam utha sakte ho uthao: PM Modi

- There was an all round fury around what happened during Parliament session; even President & VP shared their concerns: PM Modi

- People are spreading rumours that political parties are exempted, this isn’t true: PM Narendra Modi

- It is our priority to do whatever it takes for the betterment of our nation: PM Modi 

- I assure you that this is not the end, this is just the beginning in our fight against corruption: PM Modi

- Black money hoarders are being nabbed across the country. Secret is that information by common people enables us to do it: PM 

- When the Govt is behind them, they are also trying to obstruct Govt's endeavour and coming up with innovative ways: PM Modi 

- Lot of questions are being raised on frequent change of rules but I want to say that I have decided to take those indulging in corruption: PM

- Law is equal for all. Be it any individual or any political party: PM Modi

- If Parliament would have functioned there would have been fruitful discussions: PM Modi

- I congratulate people for not only enduring pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to misled them: PM

- I thank people as they not only went through hardships but also answered back those who tried to mislead the public : PM 

- Gurumani on MyGov app have appreciated Govt's effort to curb black money, his sentiments are shared by rest of country: PM

- People wrote to me about problems they faced during recent times, some praised Demonetisation and how it fights corruption: PM

- People wrote to me about problems they faced during recent times, some praised Demonetisation and how it fights corruption: PM

- This digital movement is a golden opportunity for youth and start-ups. They can open new avenues through it: PM Modi

- We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions: PM Modi

- Informal sector is very significant in our country and mostly they receive salary/wages in cash and are often even exploitated: PM Modi

-Appreciate Assam Government for their efforts to turn towards digital payments & transactions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- I congratulate Assam Govt in particular for taking initiatives to promote cashless economy: PM Modi

- Awareness towards online payments and using technology for economic transactions is increasing: PM Modi

- In the last few days, cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%: PM Modi

- There are 30 crore RuPay cards in the country out of them 20 crore are owned by the poor who have Jan Dhan accounts: PM Modi

- Grahakon ko protsahan karne ke liye yojna- ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’, vyapariyon ko protsahan karne ke liye yojna- ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’: PM

- You will be surprised to know that 30 crore people in India have RuPay cards, of those 20 crore belong to poor families: PM Modi

- Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana is mainly for businessmen, they must encourage cashless transactions: PM Modi

- Govt has launched 2 schemes today, for consumer the scheme is called 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and for small traders 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana': PM

- Today there is curiosity among people as to how can one go cashless. People want to learn from each other: PM Modi

- Today, is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji; country will never forget his contribution to the nation: PM Modi

- Today is also Madan Mohan Malviya’s anniversary, he gave modern teaching a whole new direction: PM Modi 

- I wish you all a merry Christmas. This is a day of service and compassion: PM Modi 

- Jesus not just served the poor but has also appreciated the service done by poor, this is real empowerment: PM Modi 

- Wish everyone a Merry Christmas: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

- PM's address begins

- PM Modi asked people to join the final Mann Ki Baat of 2016

"The final #MannKiBaat of 2016 will take place at 11 AM today. Do join," PM Modi tweeted

- In his last `Mann ki Baat` address on November 27, Prime Minister Modi thanked citizens and banks across the nation for accepting demonetisation and braving the difficulties faced by the move.

-  PM Modi also urged the nation to embrace digital banking to tide over the currency crunch.

- He also spoke on the burning issues of Kashmir unrest and hailed the valour of the Indian Armed Forces. 

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 09:49

