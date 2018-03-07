Mohammed Shami didn't get a contract this year because of allegations by wife: BCCI

NEW DELHI: India and Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami did not find his name in the Annual Player Contracts announced by BCCI on Wednesday. It is learnt that the board withheld his contract owing to the allegations levelled against him by his wife Hasina Jahan, accusing him for domestic violence and adultery. Shami, however, denied the charges.

Despite playing a starring role in the only Test win in South Africa, Shami's name did not feature in the 26-player list, adding to speculation about the reasons for his omission.

A top board official told PTI that his name was withheld owing to the recent allegations by his wife. "The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami's personal life. It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI's part to wait for any official inquiry to take place," the official said.

"Hence Mohammed Shami's name, for the time being, has been withheld from the central contracts that were announced today. We would like to reiterate this decision has nothing to do with Shami's merit as a player but it is a safeguard in the prevailing circumstances," he added.

It seems that the cricket body is wary of its image if the allegations against Shami turn out to be true. Last year, Shami's name was in Grade B but this year, when he must have been expecting a raise in his salary, the latest family fracas has hurt his chances. His wife Hasina Jahan has accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery on social media but the bowler rebutted the claims.

Shami has played 30 Tests for India, claiming 110 wickets so far. The injury-prone bowler has also appeared in 50 ODIs and seven Twenty20 Internationals, picking up 91 and eight wickets respectively.