No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke fun at Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: In an insulting ad-trolling, Pakistan's Faisalabad City Traffic Police has used Jasprit Bumrah’s ICC Champions Trophy final no-ball incident purpotedly to impart traffic lessons.

Interestingly, the existence of such an ad campaign came to light amidst existing controversy in India with the Indian bowler slamming Jaipur Traffic Police for their insensitivity.

Earlier, the Jaipur Police had used a billboard hoarding using Bumrah's no-ball in the final of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Faisalabad City Traffic Police used the same image and same line, which reads "Don't cross the Line. You know it can be COSTLY."

After Bumrah's complaint, the Jaipur Police apologized to the cricketer saying that the "intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans."

Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

Many considered Bumrah's no-ball as one of the factors which led to India's loss in the final.