close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke fun at Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier, the Jaipur Police had used a billboard hoarding using Bumrah's no-ball in the final of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 13:20
No-ball lesson: After Jaipur Police, Pakistan Police poke fun at Jasprit Bumrah
Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: In an insulting ad-trolling, Pakistan's Faisalabad City Traffic Police has used Jasprit Bumrah’s ICC Champions Trophy final no-ball incident purpotedly to impart traffic lessons.

Interestingly, the existence of such an ad campaign came to light amidst existing controversy in India with the Indian bowler slamming Jaipur Traffic Police for their insensitivity.

Earlier, the Jaipur Police had used a billboard hoarding using Bumrah's no-ball in the final of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Faisalabad City Traffic Police used the same image and same line, which reads "Don't cross the Line. You know it can be COSTLY."

After Bumrah's complaint, the Jaipur Police apologized to the cricketer saying that the "intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans."

Many considered Bumrah's no-ball as one of the factors which led to India's loss in the final.

TAGS

Jasprit Bumrah no ballFaisalabad City Traffic PolicePakistan policeICC Champions TrophyJaipur traffic policecricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

CoA chairman Vinod Rai hails Anil Kumble&#039;s role as &#039;absolutely impeccable&#039; while comparing to Virat Kohli
cricket

CoA chairman Vinod Rai hails Anil Kumble's role as...

South Korea president Moon Jae-in invites North Korea to 2018 Pyeongchang Wnter Olympics
Other Sports

South Korea president Moon Jae-in invites North Korea to 20...

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for clinching Australian Open Superseries title
Badminton

BAI announce Rs 5 lakh cash reward to Kidambi Srikanth for...

Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mongolia tourney
Other Sports

Ankush Dahiya claims gold, Devendro Singh bags silver at Mo...

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing, Time, Date, Venue
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI : Live Streaming, TV listing,...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning spree to overshadow Anil Kumble fiasco
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India's tour of West Indies: Virat Kohli needs winning...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video