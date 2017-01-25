No ODI match practice ahead of ICC Champions Trophy not a bad thing: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: With the ODI series against England over, the Indian team would not get a taste of the format again until the ICC Champions Trophy in June. While the situation would be considered worrisome by many, Indian captain Virat Kohli isn't too concerned.

“It’s not such a bad thing. The more T20 cricket we play, we will be better at our death bowling. As far as our batting is concerned, we will look to maintain our existing techniques, and just using T20s and ODIs as an extension of Test cricket and not necessarily having to be reckless and slog every ball,” the Indian captain said in the post match press conference at Eden Gardens.

Kohli clearly hints at improving the team's bowling ability in death bowling, which can very well be practiced in the T20 series against England.

“It’s very important to understand how to score in those conditions and you need to have a solid base and balance at the crease to be able to score runs in competitive conditions. The focus will be on not trying to overdo things and play good conventional cricket,” Kohli continued.

The year 2017 has started off on a positive note for India's newly crowned captain. The Men in Blue produced an entertaining performance against Eoin Morgan led England, beating them 2-1 in the 3 match ODI series.

Though the hosts lost the final match at Kolkata, there were many positives to take from the match including the consistency of Kedar Jadhav as a finisher.

After the 3-match T20 series against England, India play a total of 5 Tests – 1 against Bangladesh and 4 against Australia – before the ICC event.