IND vs ENG: With 2090 runs, India-England create record for highest number of runs in three- match series

New Delhi: The recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and England was a delight to watch for the cricket fans. Batsmen from both the teams played some fantastic knocks, as a result of which the two teams created a world record. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

2090 runs were scored in the three matches – which is the highest number of runs scored in a three-match series.

Last time so many runs came in a three-match series, was during a series between Asia XI and Africa XI (1892 runs) way back in 2007.

The number of sixes (56) and boundaries (200) hit by Indian and English batsmen was also the most by any two teams in a three-match series.

With 232 runs, Kedar Jadhav was India's highest run-getter in the ODI series.

It was also Virat Kohli's first series win as India's full-time limited-overs captain.

Men in Blue will now take on England in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 26.