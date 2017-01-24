IND vs ENG: With 2090 runs, India-England create record for highest number of runs in three- match series
The number of sixes (56) and boundaries (200) hit by Indian and English batsmen was also the most by any two teams in a three-match series.
New Delhi: The recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and England was a delight to watch for the cricket fans. Batsmen from both the teams played some fantastic knocks, as a result of which the two teams created a world record. (India vs England - Full Coverage)
2090 runs were scored in the three matches – which is the highest number of runs scored in a three-match series.
WATCH: Virat Kohli takes review without MS Dhoni's consent, instantly regrets it
Last time so many runs came in a three-match series, was during a series between Asia XI and Africa XI (1892 runs) way back in 2007.
The number of sixes (56) and boundaries (200) hit by Indian and English batsmen was also the most by any two teams in a three-match series.
WATCH: Former Pakistan greats hit out at Pak team, praise in-form Virat Kohli
With 232 runs, Kedar Jadhav was India's highest run-getter in the ODI series.
It was also Virat Kohli's first series win as India's full-time limited-overs captain.
Men in Blue will now take on England in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 26.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- Delhi: Taxi driver dies as BMW rams into car near IIT
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Train accident in Andhra Pradesh leaves many people dead
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Flying Jadeja: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli floored by Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant fielding effort – WATCH