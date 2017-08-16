close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Only the fittest will survive going forward,' Ravi Shastri fires stern warning to players

With Team India completing a historic clean sweep in Sri Lanka, Shastri said it was down to trust level between him and his players.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:33
&#039;Only the fittest will survive going forward,&#039; Ravi Shastri fires stern warning to players
PTI

New Delhi: Team India's emergence as an incredibly fit and athletic side in modern-day cricket has been one of the prime reasons behind their dominance over the past couple of years. While there are a few players who still need to put in some work on their fitness, head coach Ravi Shastri believes that only the fittest can continue his journey with the current team.

While speaking to TOI, Shastri laid the importance of having fit players in his team and his plans going forward.

When quessed about him putting extra effort to further imporve India's fielding, Shastri said, "Oh, yes. When the time comes for India to field a side for the 2019 50-over World Cup, we should have the best fielding XI in the world walking out. Only the fittest of the lot will survive and thrive going forward and that's right up there in the list of priorities."

READ: Ravi Shastri has his say on who world's India's No. 1 wicket-keeper is

With Team India completing a historic clean sweep in Sri Lanka, Shastri said it was down to trust level between him and his players.

"Well, the trust is there. I can't speak for the time when I wasn't around, but what I can say with a sense of absolute belief is that nothing has changed between how things were during my last stint and now. I said at the start of the tour that I'm walking into a set-up which I had put in place and was working on until a year ago. That's the same set-up I've walked back into," said Shastri.

While there were apparent issues between Team India and previous coach Anil Kumble, Shastri is of the opinion that it is for the players to answer if they have absolute faith in him or not.

"Well, that is for the players to answer. I have a job to do and in my close to 35-year-career as a cricketer/commentator and the other roles that I've handled, I've only tried to give my best. All I can say is that the sense of trust, knowing they (players) have someone around they can walk up to and discuss anything they want. If I really want to make lives difficult in order to get 100 percent commitment from the other guy, I can very well do that and everybody in this set-up knows what I'm talking about," Shastri answered.

The former Indian team skipper also said that he doesn't believe in unnecessary interference in the team.

"Yet, at the same time, I don't believe in unnecessary interference. Everybody in this set-up has a responsibility carved out and come what may, that responsibility needs to be carried out to the best of the ability. My job is to ensure this is happening on a daily basis and outside of this, anything that needs to be done in the interest of the team," he added.

TAGS

Ravi ShastriIndia vs Sri LankaIndiaFitnessindian cricket teamcricket news

From Zee News

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 million move to Everton from Swansea City
Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 mill...

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer
cricket

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being stru...

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer
cricket

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by...

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Venus Williams wins Round 1 match at Cincinnati Masters

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires international security company
cricket

ICC takes step to resume cricket in Pakistan, hires interna...

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted &#039;Bharat Mata Ki Jai&#039; at Srinagar&#039;s Lal Chowk
cricket

Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted 'Bhar...

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles
Tennis

Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 16: Details of LIVE streami...

Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ricky Ponting
cricket

Mike Hussey compares Virat Kohli’s captaincy style with Ric...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video