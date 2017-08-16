'Only the fittest will survive going forward,' Ravi Shastri fires stern warning to players

New Delhi: Team India's emergence as an incredibly fit and athletic side in modern-day cricket has been one of the prime reasons behind their dominance over the past couple of years. While there are a few players who still need to put in some work on their fitness, head coach Ravi Shastri believes that only the fittest can continue his journey with the current team.

While speaking to TOI, Shastri laid the importance of having fit players in his team and his plans going forward.

When quessed about him putting extra effort to further imporve India's fielding, Shastri said, "Oh, yes. When the time comes for India to field a side for the 2019 50-over World Cup, we should have the best fielding XI in the world walking out. Only the fittest of the lot will survive and thrive going forward and that's right up there in the list of priorities."

READ: Ravi Shastri has his say on who world's India's No. 1 wicket-keeper is

With Team India completing a historic clean sweep in Sri Lanka, Shastri said it was down to trust level between him and his players.

"Well, the trust is there. I can't speak for the time when I wasn't around, but what I can say with a sense of absolute belief is that nothing has changed between how things were during my last stint and now. I said at the start of the tour that I'm walking into a set-up which I had put in place and was working on until a year ago. That's the same set-up I've walked back into," said Shastri.

While there were apparent issues between Team India and previous coach Anil Kumble, Shastri is of the opinion that it is for the players to answer if they have absolute faith in him or not.

"Well, that is for the players to answer. I have a job to do and in my close to 35-year-career as a cricketer/commentator and the other roles that I've handled, I've only tried to give my best. All I can say is that the sense of trust, knowing they (players) have someone around they can walk up to and discuss anything they want. If I really want to make lives difficult in order to get 100 percent commitment from the other guy, I can very well do that and everybody in this set-up knows what I'm talking about," Shastri answered.

The former Indian team skipper also said that he doesn't believe in unnecessary interference in the team.

"Yet, at the same time, I don't believe in unnecessary interference. Everybody in this set-up has a responsibility carved out and come what may, that responsibility needs to be carried out to the best of the ability. My job is to ensure this is happening on a daily basis and outside of this, anything that needs to be done in the interest of the team," he added.