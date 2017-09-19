close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet

It's worth noting that Virat Kohli has said that Pandya can become India's Ben Stokes, who is regarded as the best all-rounder currently. Besides that, many fans compared the Indian youngster to the England star, thanks to their similar approach to the game.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 22:33
Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is the flavour of the season. The Indian all-rounder won the man of the match award in the first ODI match against Australia last Sunday. But his exploits became a Pakistani journalist's nightmare.

A day after India beat Australia by 26 runs via D/L method in Chennai, Fazeela Saba, who became a fan favourite following a photo-op with West Indian Darren Sammy, took to Twitter to belittle Pandya.

"Pandy(a) undoubtedly is the upcoming multitasked player in cricket but his comparison with Ben Stokes by Indian media seems unjustified," she wrote.

It's worth noting that Virat Kohli has said that Pandya can become India's Ben Stokes, who is regarded as the best all-rounder currently. Besides that, many fans compared the Indian youngster to the England star, thanks to their similar approach to the game.

Soon after Saba shared the tweet, Indian fans started trolling, and most of those focussed on journalist's spelling mistake.

Here are some of the tweets:

In the Chennai ODI, Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped turn things around fro India after a disastrous start to their innings. Pandya also took a couple of wickets to set-up a 26-run win for India in the rain-shortened match.

Pandya also played a blinder of an innings against Pakistan in the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, which India lost.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaFazeela SabaPakistan journalistDarren SammyIndia vs Pakistancricket news

From Zee News

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane fielding blooper against England
cricket

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane...

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fans with huge six
cricket

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fa...

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fracture
Other Sports

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fract...

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal
Football

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal

No room for Australia, New Zealand in Asian Games: OCA chief
Other Sports

No room for Australia, New Zealand in Asian Games: OCA chie...

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out until January with another foot injury
Football

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer out until January wit...

Yuvraj Singh&#039;s mother hails Virat Kohli&#039;s fitness drive, says rules are same for everyone
cricket

Yuvraj Singh's mother hails Virat Kohli's fitness...

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain prevented from boarding flight to South Africa
cricket

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain prevented from boarding flig...

Michael Clarke urges Steve Smith to buckle up, says Kolkata ODI will decide the series
cricket

Michael Clarke urges Steve Smith to buckle up, says Kolkata...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video