Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is the flavour of the season. The Indian all-rounder won the man of the match award in the first ODI match against Australia last Sunday. But his exploits became a Pakistani journalist's nightmare.

A day after India beat Australia by 26 runs via D/L method in Chennai, Fazeela Saba, who became a fan favourite following a photo-op with West Indian Darren Sammy, took to Twitter to belittle Pandya.

"Pandy(a) undoubtedly is the upcoming multitasked player in cricket but his comparison with Ben Stokes by Indian media seems unjustified," she wrote.

Pandy undoubtedly is the upcoming multitasked player in cricket but his comparison with Ben Stokes by Indian media seems unjustified — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) September 18, 2017

It's worth noting that Virat Kohli has said that Pandya can become India's Ben Stokes, who is regarded as the best all-rounder currently. Besides that, many fans compared the Indian youngster to the England star, thanks to their similar approach to the game.

Soon after Saba shared the tweet, Indian fans started trolling, and most of those focussed on journalist's spelling mistake.

Here are some of the tweets:

Cant even spell Pandya @hardikpandya7 doesn't need to justify anything.But it is a very good try to make your tweet famous #cheapjournalism — Sai rasam (@sai_rasam) September 19, 2017

Yes..u r right fazeela..Pandya is much better than Stokes — DR. SOUMEN ROY (@DrSoumen777) September 19, 2017

Pandy what the hell pandya madam first of all spelling seekho...And then criticise... — Naveen Gavvala (@NGavvala) September 18, 2017

becoz pakistan dont have player like pandya ..u can just dreamed of becomming player like kohli and pandya and bla bla — virat kohli (@viratko92004798) September 19, 2017

This is your thought only mam. Hardik pandya is best allrounder than Ben stokes — K.Senthil Karmegam (@SenthilKarmegam) September 19, 2017

Killing spinners like ohhhh...imad shadab pushkumara now jampa..6666 — Shorya, (@valorbharat) September 19, 2017

What about Ahmed Shahzad comparing himself to Virat once ? Did you tweet that day ? Pandy(A) A is missing because A for AKAL — Ritesh Bisht (@RiteshBisht01) September 19, 2017

In the Chennai ODI, Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped turn things around fro India after a disastrous start to their innings. Pandya also took a couple of wickets to set-up a 26-run win for India in the rain-shortened match.

Pandya also played a blinder of an innings against Pakistan in the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, which India lost.