Post complaint over jersey quality, Nike sends Team India new practice kits – See Pics

New Delhi: After Team India launched a complaint about the quality of Nike jerseys, the sports equipment and merchandise manufacturer sends new training kits to the Men in Blue.

The change took place after several players of the current team complained about the sub-standard clothing and subsequently, the two top BCCI employees - Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri and General Manager game development Ratnakar Shetty - raised the issue with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). (IND vs SL, 2nd ODI - PREVIEW)

"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri said.

As per a report in the Indian Express, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav were asked to try out the new training kits.

“The players will use the new set here and also during the limited-overs home series against Australia in September-October. Based on their feedback, the Nike will decide on its official launch,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Here are the Indian team members training in the new kits:

MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane

MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Shastri

Nike has been the kit sponsoror of the Indian team since 2006 when it became the official kit sponsor for the first time. In the latest contract, Nike paid nearly Rs 370 crores to renew the sponsorship of Team India which will run till 2020.