close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Post complaint over jersey quality, Nike sends Team India new practice kits – See Pics

As per a report, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav were asked to try out the new training kits.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 14:59
Post complaint over jersey quality, Nike sends Team India new practice kits – See Pics
PTI

New Delhi: After Team India launched a complaint about the quality of Nike jerseys, the sports equipment and merchandise manufacturer sends new training kits to the Men in Blue.

The change took place after several players of the current team complained about the sub-standard clothing and subsequently, the two top BCCI employees - Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri and General Manager game development Ratnakar Shetty - raised the issue with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). (IND vs SL, 2nd ODI - PREVIEW)

"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri said. 

As per a report in the Indian Express, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav were asked to try out the new training kits.

“The players will use the new set here and also during the limited-overs home series against Australia in September-October. Based on their feedback, the Nike will decide on its official launch,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Here are the Indian team members training in the new kits:

MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane

MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane

MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Shastri

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Shastri

Nike has been the kit sponsoror of the Indian team since 2006 when it became the official kit sponsor for the first time. In the latest contract, Nike paid nearly Rs 370 crores to renew the sponsorship of Team India which will run till 2020.

TAGS

Team India jerseyNikeindian cricket teamIndian cricket team jerseypractice kitsBCCIcricket news

From Zee News

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson
cricket

T20s allow you to explore your own game: Kane Williamson

Boris Becker appointed head of German men&#039;s tennis
Tennis

Boris Becker appointed head of German men's tennis

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training School project
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training...

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co look to continue winning run
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co lo...

Rani to lead 18-member Indian women&#039;s hockey team in European tour
Other Sports

Rani to lead 18-member Indian women's hockey team in E...

National Anthems not to be played in remaining India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

National Anthems not to be played in remaining India vs Sri...

Team India looks to make it 10-in-a-row as they take on St Kitts and Nevis in Hero Tri-Nation tourney
Football

Team India looks to make it 10-in-a-row as they take on St...

WATCH: Manish Pandey sweats it out in nets ahead of possible return in second ODI against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Manish Pandey sweats it out in nets ahead of possibl...

Relationship with Philippe Coutinho 100% healthy: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Football

Relationship with Philippe Coutinho 100% healthy: Liverpool...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video