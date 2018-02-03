हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Dravid finally holds World Cup trophy and Twitter can't keep calm

Needing 217 to win, Rahul Dravid's boys comfortably won the game in 38.5 overs. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 15:14 PM IST
Tauranga (New Zealand): The elated youngsters of the India U-19 cannot keep calm. And why should they? They have achieved a huge feat, have created a record by winning the Under 19 cricket World Cup for the fourth time, beating Australia by eight wickets to lift the trophy at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. 

Head coach Rahul Dravid deserves all the applause and appreciation for mentoring the team, but the man of the hour thinks otherwise. Embarrassed by all the attention that is coming his way, he said: "I am really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. I don't want to mention names, but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort." 

And as expected, Twitter can't keep calm and is showering all the love for Dravid and the team. 

Safest hands of Dravid, tweets Virender Sehwag and we can't agree more!

For he deserves it the most!

Many are also gushing over the comments that Dravid gave after the win where he

And remember the moment when Dravid is on air while the young boys are cheering on? We only wonder what will be the scenes in the dressing room today.

A class apart, indeed!

While the team celebrates, coach Dravid has a word for the youngsters: "I am really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. Proud of the effort they put in and couldn't be happier for them. Hopefully, it's a memory they cherish for a long, long time, but hopefully not the lasting memory and they have many more great moments and bigger things in future."

