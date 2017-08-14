Ravichandran Ashwin set for County debut after being rested for Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series

New Delhi: So Ravichandran Ashwin has not quite been rested. The Indian off-spinner is all set to make his County debut this month when he dons the jersey of Worcestershire in a match against Gloucestershire on August 28, if reports circulating in the cricketing fraternity are to be considered true.

ESPNcricinfo had earlier reported that the English club did show interest on the offie and expressed their delight ness on welcoming Ashwin in the fag end of the tournament. And it is not just the Indian who will feature in the tournament, reports claim that bowler Ishant Sharma will feature for English county club Warwickshire. Ravindra Jadeja is also slated to play in England, however, the confirmation is yet to arrive.

As for Ashwin's new club, well they stand second in the second division of the County Championships and the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer might find himself up against his Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara when Worcestershire takes on Nottinghamshire on September 5. The Indian batsman will resume his cricketing career at England, where he had scored 223 runs for them in five innings, which also includes a century he had notched up against Gloucestershire.

This will serve as a good opportunity for Ashwin to shrug off his poor overseas record. His bowling in India's home series has been splendid, in fact record tumbling, but his deliveries failed to spin in England during the Champions Trophy tournament and then in the Windies tour. Pujara too had taken a similar step this year to hone on his batting skills and it indeed proved worthwhile. Above all, Ashwin has a great opportunity in front of him to learn and adapt himself to the conditions there as the Men in Blue is slated to visit England for a five-match-Test series next year.

The offie's stint, however, might be reduced to just two games if he finds himself on the playing XI for the limited overs Australia series starting September 17.