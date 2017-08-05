close
Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in five-wicket haul tally

Ashwin achieved the feat during the ongoing Colombo Test when he bagged five for 69 against hosts Sri Lanka in the second innings of the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 19:22
Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in five-wicket haul tally

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second-most successful Indian Test bowler with respect to five-wicket hauls. Ashwin is now second to only Anil Kumble.

Ashwin achieved the feat during the ongoing Colombo Test when he bagged five for 69 against hosts Sri Lanka in the second innings of the match.

What is remarkable though is the number of Test matches that Ashwin has played. While Ashwin now has 26 five-wicket hauls in 51 matches, Harbhajan got 25 five-wicket hauls in 103 Test matches. Kumble on the other hand took 35 five-wicket hauls in 132 matches.

Ashwin’s career has been simply remarkable as far as success at home is concerned. He has 208 wickets in 32 games in India. Away from India, he has bagged 76 scalps in 19 games.

It must be noted that Ashwin has played 38 of his 51 matches in Asia, making him a little less experienced as far as playing in difficult conditions for finger spinners is concerned. He will get a chance to make an impact in tough conditions when India tour South Africa later this year.

Ashwin has just played one Test match in South Africa. As far as Sri Lanka goes, this is his fifth Test match in the island nation.

