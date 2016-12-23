Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video

New Delhi: There have been some extraordinary chases in the history of cricket, especially those which required 6s and 4s at the fag end of the match.

But when it comes to scoring more than 6 runs off the last ball, the player would hardly have any hopes of achieving success.

A rare incident took place during a domestic T20 encounter in New Zealand when the batsman scored 12 runs off 1 legal delivery.

Graeme Aldridge, the bowler, bowled an above waist no-ball as the batsman edged it behind the stumps for a four.

The batting side accumulated 4 runs plus 2 extras for a no-ball (as per the rule of the league), meaning they required 6 runs off the last ball.

The next ball was a length delivery and the batsman, Andre Adams, dispatched it for a six and won the game for his side, against all odds.