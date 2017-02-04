close
S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed

Those who put the nation and cricket at stake for their own benefits do not deserve a second chance, said Chopra.

Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 09:39
New Delhi: Tainted Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth had a Twitter spat with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra over the possibility of former's return to Indian cricket team. The war-of-words, however, went too far as Sreesanth expressed astonishment at the kind of words Chopra used for him.

Aakash, who presently does commentary during India's International matches, said, ‘Sreesanth might be eligible to play fitness wise but in his view, someone who is once booked in spot or match fixing shouldn’t be allowed to represent the national team ever again. Those who put the nation and cricket at stake for their own benefits do not deserve a second chance.’

Here's the chain of tweets:-

In the meanwhile, a fan jumped in and asked Akash why he praised Mohammad Amir on his comeback after a five-year ban as he is now criticising Sreesanth.

Aakash, however, was quick to reply.

Whether Sreesanth makes a comeback or not, remains to be seen but this twitter spat will surely leave Indian cricket embarrased.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 09:37

