S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed

New Delhi: Tainted Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth had a Twitter spat with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra over the possibility of former's return to Indian cricket team. The war-of-words, however, went too far as Sreesanth expressed astonishment at the kind of words Chopra used for him.

Aakash, who presently does commentary during India's International matches, said, ‘Sreesanth might be eligible to play fitness wise but in his view, someone who is once booked in spot or match fixing shouldn’t be allowed to represent the national team ever again. Those who put the nation and cricket at stake for their own benefits do not deserve a second chance.’

Here's the chain of tweets:-

I'm a bit of a hardliner when it comes to match-spot fixing...for expunging records and setting precedents. But that's my opinion. https://t.co/X8OXh4KNSr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2017

@cricketaakash how can u be so 2 faced?? Bro?? Ashamed to even call u that ..really sad to know (what have u replied?? Really..I will play pic.twitter.com/r4Ervw5sox — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

Not two-faced. That's my opinion and I stand by it. Never told anyone anything else. I would have the same opinion for my own brother. https://t.co/gGSLqXbZui — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash I will play for the country no matter how small my chances are..trust me on that..mai cricket Dil jaan se kheltha u — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

@sreesanth36 I wish you well. God bless. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash I hope ur comments about desh drohi.....etc,also includes the other 13 people who was charged Nd the unopened envelope.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

I didn't use the word 'desh drohi' but yes, my opinion on this issue isn't subjective. One rule for everyone. https://t.co/kooirNK4UE — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

@cricketaakash yes,looking forward to hear ur commentary when I play..which will be very soon — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 3, 2017

@sreesanth36 I've always admired your cricketing skills, Sree. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

In the meanwhile, a fan jumped in and asked Akash why he praised Mohammad Amir on his comeback after a five-year ban as he is now criticising Sreesanth.

Aakash, however, was quick to reply.

Incorrect. Criticised his comeback. Appreciated his bowling. Two different things.... https://t.co/18M5lrbGnd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2017

Whether Sreesanth makes a comeback or not, remains to be seen but this twitter spat will surely leave Indian cricket embarrased.