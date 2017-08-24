SL vs IND, Pallekele ODI: MS Dhoni equals world record, joins Kumar Sangakkara with 99 ODI stumpings

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Thursday, equalled the world record of most stumpings in ODI cricket, when he inflicted Danushka Gunathilaka's dismissal in the second one-day international match between India and Sri Lanka, at Pallekele International Cricket stadium. ( IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: LIVE BLOG )

He achieved the feat in the 15th over of Sri Lankan innings. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was into his third over. First delivery, a flighted one, and outfoxed the opener Gunathilaka. Dhoni fumbled a bit, owing to the batsman's reaction, but clicked off the bails on his second attempt and off went the Lankan left-hander. And with that the hosts went two down after a brisk start.

With that stumping, Dhoni, who is playing his 298th ODI match, completed 99 stumpings in the 50-over format. He ergo, equals Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara's record, which still remains the highest ever, but had achieved the feat in 404 matches. They are followed by yet another Islander Romesh Kaluwitharana who has 75 stumpings to his name and then follows Pakistani great Moin Khan with 73.

Interestingly, taking into account his 99 stmpings, the Ranchi-based cricketer mostly got off the bowling of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh. 19 stumpings came off his deliveries. He is followed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (15) and then Ravichandran Ashwin (14).

Looking at the other formats of the game, Dhoni has 38 stumpings to his name in Test cricket from 90 matches and in T20Is, he has 23 in 77 matches.

As for the game, put to bat first, the Sri Lankan batsman once again seem to be struggling against the Indian bowling attack. After a promising 41-run stand, Niroshan Dickwella was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah within the powerplay over, Then fell Gunathilaka, followed by skipper Upul Tharanga, shortly after.