SL vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja edges past Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev to become second fastest Indian to claim 150 Test wickets

New Delhi: In a Test match packed with a plethora of records broken and made, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja too had his share on the list when he claimed his 150th Test wicket on Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka, at Colombo, today. ( SL vs IND: Day 3, 2nd Test – LIVE BLOG )

It was the 35th over of Sri Lanka's first innings batting. Dhananjaya de Silva walked in shortly after the dismissal of Angelo Mathews, by Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja stepped into the attack. Fifth ball, quicker delivery on the middle stump as the ball turned inside out, outfoxing the batsman at the crease to rattle against the off stump. Clever indeed from the left-arm spinner as he picked up his 150th Test wicket by dismissing de Silva.

With that, he inked his name alongside former Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. The 28-year-old managed to achieve the feat in just 32 Test matches, thereby edging past the above two names along with Harbhajan Singh. Anil Kumble had taken 34 Test matches, Harbhajan in 35, while Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev in 39 Tests. However, he is still behind his current teammate, Ashwin, who had scalped the similar in just 29 Test matches. Adding onto it, among the left-arm bowlers, he is the fastest to claim 150 Test wickets, breezing past Aussie paceman Mitchell Johnson.

As for the match, spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja combined to wrap up Sri Lankan hope to mere 183. India are still on a lead by 439 as Virat Kohli enforces a follow-on.