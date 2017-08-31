Virat Kohli leapfrogs Faf du Plessis to become the leading ODI run-scorer in 2017

New Delhi: After two failed innings with the willow, Indian skipper Virat Kohli came out all guns balzing against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international match at Premadasa Stadium, today to notch up his 29th century and en route to yet another masterclass innings, Virat surpassed South African captain Faf du Plesis to become the leading run scorer in the 50-over format.

Opting to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stepped in, but the latter put the tourists in dismay as he departed in the very second over of the game when an outside-off delivery from Vishwa Fernando kissed the thick outside edge of his bat and flew down straight to Malinda Pushpakumara at third man.

Virat Kohli walked in next to combine with Rohit Sharma and rampaged through 12 boundaries and one over-the-rope strike to score a 73-ball 95 so far. The opener too brought up his half-century as the Indians have surpassed the 15-run mark in the 20th over.

En route to his yet another 50-plus score, Kohli surpassed England skipper Joe Root and then the South African captain Faf du Plessisis to become the leading run-getter in ODI cricket for the year 2017. His numbers now stands as 17 matches 869 runs with a strike rate of over 100. The 28-year-old has already notched up three centuries and six fifties.

Not to forget, Virat is also No. 1 on the list of ODI batsmen as per latest ICC rankings.