Sourav Ganguly in pole position to take over BCCI President post from Anurag Thakur?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court swallowed the bitter pill today in dismissing BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke after the top bosses's continues attempt to stall Lodha reforms despite numerous warnings.

While the next decision on naming the top administrators is scheduled to be taken on January 19, RM Lodha is expected to oversee the transition period.

(READ: Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke shown exit door – Top 10 developments from Supreme Court's verdict)

Gopal Subramanium and Fali Nariman are given the responsibilities to suggest names for an interim Committee and till then, the two senior vice-presidents of the BCCI will run the Board affairs. Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary.

As per a report in India Today, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emerged as the front-runner to replace Thakur as board president since other names including Dr G Gangaraju (vice-president, South Zone), CK Khanna (vice-president, Central Zone) and ML Nehru (vice-president, North Zone) don’t qualify because of the new criteria.

Although, it remains to be seen whether TC Matthew (vice-president, West Zone) and Gautam Roy (vice-president, West Zone) qualify for the post.

Also, Amitabh Chaudhary of Jharkhand Cricket Association, currently BCCI Joint Secretary, will expected to take on Shirke's role.

What comes out as a headache to the present office bearers is the forthcoming ODI series between India and England which is starting on Januray 15. It remains to be seen whether Supreme Court's ruling affects the preparation of the series or not as all administrators are expected to strictly follow the Lodha reforms in order to avoide trouble.