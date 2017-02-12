T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
As wishes poured in from all corners, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too congratulated the team with a special message.
New Delhi: Twitter was full of praise for India's visually impaired cricketers who hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to win T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2017.
"Just heard India won the T20 Cricket World Cup. Couldn’t watch the match. How awesome & inspiring is that. Boys I want to meet u & hug u," King Khan tweeted.
Just heard India won the T20 Cricket World Cup. Couldn’t watch the match. How awesome & inspiring is that. Boys I want to meet u & hug u
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sportspersons from different genres also extended their wishes.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 197 runs by the end of 20 overs. India chased down the stiff target with nine wickets in hand.
Indian opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah was the hero of India's innings as he remained unbeaten on 99. Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed.
Having lost just one match in the tournament so far – against Pakistan in group stage – Men in Blue avenged the revenge of the loss from the rivals as well.
