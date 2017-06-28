This photo of Ziva playing with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar, shared by Sakshi Dhoni, is winning the Internet

New Delhi: While the Indian cricket team is having a great time on field during their tour to the West Indies, they are also having an equally good time off it.

Since several cricketers have been accompanied by their families on the tour, on rest days, it's nothing less than a vacation for the Indian team on the Caribbean soil.

Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with photographs shared by the Indian cricketers.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi recently shared an adorable photograph with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar and Dwayne Bravo's son. Sakshi has posted yet another photograph where Zoravar and Dhoni's daughter Ziva can be seen playing with sand.

Men in Blue's sojourn to the Caribbean island comprises five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and a lone Twenty20 International.

India are currently leading the five-match ODI series 1-0 after two games. The third ODI will be played at Antigua on Friday.