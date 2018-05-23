Tired, want to retire while still playing decent cricket: AB de Villiers signs off on an emotional note

Known for his explosive style of batting and incredible fielding, South African AB de Villiers sent shockwaves across the cricketing circuit on Wednesday when he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a video message uploaded on his Twitter account, the emotional cricketer said he was tired and feels it is the right time to move on.

In his farewell message, the 'Superman' on the field said: "Hi, This is the Tuks cricket club at the high-performance center where 14 seasons ago, I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today at the same place, I want to let you know that I have retired from all international cricket with immediate effect. Of the 114 Test matches, 228 One Day Internationals, 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I'm tired. This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I would like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels the right time to step aside."

"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful for my teammates, the coaches and the staff of cricket South Africa for their support through all these years. It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To cricket fans, in South Africa and around the world, thank you very much for your kindness, your generosity and today for your understanding," he said.

"I have no plans to play overseas in fact I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket and I will remain the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas. Thank you," he added.

AB de Villiers played 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals and made a staggering 20,014 international runs (8765 in Tests, 9577 in ODIs and 1672 in T20Is).