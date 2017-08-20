close
Essel Group 90 years
Twitterati bow down to Shikhar Dhawan as he slams 11th ODI hundred in 71 balls

 Dhawan continued his hot form to slam an unbeaten knock of 132 runs in 90 balls - his fastest ODI ton - as India went on to take 9-wicket victory over the Lankans in the opening ODI.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 21:00
Twitterati bow down to Shikhar Dhawan as he slams 11th ODI hundred in 71 balls
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

New Delhi: After bagging man of the series award in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, despite not being named in the first 15-man squad, Shikhar Dhawan continued his spectacular form in the first ODI against the Lankans in Dambula, slamming a 71-ball hundred. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

The Southpaw, who was India's most consistent performer in the Test series, made his way into the team after Murali Vijay suffered an injury setback and couldn't be included in the tour.

After consistently being amon the runs for the Men in Blue during the ICC Champions Trophy, Dhawan continued his hot form to slam an unbeaten knock of 132 runs in 90 balls - his fastest ODI ton - as India went on to take 9-wicket victory over the Lankans in the opening ODI.

Dhawan's heroics got Twitterati erupted with joy, as fans couldn't stop praising the left-hander for repeatedly stealing the limelight.

Opting to field, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 216, chasing down the target of 217 with as many as 127 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 216 all out in 43.2 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 64, Kusal Mendis 36, Angelo Mathews 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/34, Axar Patel 3/34)

India: 220 for one in 28.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 132 not out, Virat Kohli 82 not out)

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs Sri LankaIND vs SL 1st ODIDhawan centurycricket news

