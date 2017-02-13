Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
Zarqa Wasim deleted her account as soon as the posts went viral.
New Delhi: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer superhit Bollywood movie Dangal, made headlines a few weeks back for meeting J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Now, she is back trending on Twitter after a user named Sonam Mahajan shared old pro-Pakistan Facebook posts of her mother.
Seeing the posts go viral, twitterati lost all their calm and started slamming Zaira's mother Zarqa.
zarqa wasim u people deserve to be kicked out oh India .... #BringBackSonamMahajan
— Amit Chahal (@Amit_Chahal) February 9, 2017
#WTF!
Now that everyone has seen Zaira's mom's real face.She deletes her account on FB.#ZarqaWasim #porkistani #shame #shameonbollywood
— Prattay Mazumdar (@PrattayOfficial) February 10, 2017
@Zarqawasim KEEP KALM AND GET LOST OF MY NATION.
— Chetan Panchal (@ctpanchal) February 12, 2017
Not just that, a user also blamed Aamir Khan to promote Zaira on the big screen.
Thanq @aamir_khan 4 promtng such ppl who r disgrce 4 land"Dil Pakstan,Keep Calm&Defeat India.Bleed green #ZarqaWasim,Mother of @Zaira_Wasim
— Sangeet Shenoy (@SangeetShenoy) February 12, 2017
It is also to be noted that Zarqa Wasim has since deleted her account but by then, the screenshots of her posts had already been taken.
NOTE: Zee News does not take ownership of the authenticity of the posts published in the story.
