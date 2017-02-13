close
Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket

Zarqa Wasim deleted her account as soon as the posts went viral.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:02
New Delhi: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer superhit Bollywood movie Dangal, made headlines a few weeks back for meeting J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Now, she is back trending on Twitter after a user named Sonam Mahajan shared old pro-Pakistan Facebook posts of her mother.

Zarqa Wasim FB Post 1

Zarqa Wasim FB Post 2

Seeing the posts go viral, twitterati lost all their calm and started slamming Zaira's mother Zarqa.

Not just that, a user also blamed Aamir Khan to promote Zaira on the big screen.

It is also to be noted that Zarqa Wasim has since deleted her account but by then, the screenshots of her posts had already been taken.

NOTE: Zee News does not take ownership of the authenticity of the posts published in the story.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:02

