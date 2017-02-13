close
Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply

Pathan also recalled the most memorable moment of his career when he was handed over his debut cap by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 11:16
Hyderabad: Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who has been trying his best to make a comeback in the Indian team, shared an interesting anecdote recently. (ALSO READ: India thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017)

During an event in Nagpur, the all-rounder from Baroda shared an interesting incident from his playing days when a girl approached him in Lahore and asked why was he playing for India despite being a Muslim.

“It is a matter of pride for me to play for India. That incident still motivates me to do better. Although there are many moments during my career that do give me reasons to feel proud of my effort,” Pathan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers to have played the game, Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:14

