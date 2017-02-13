Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
Pathan also recalled the most memorable moment of his career when he was handed over his debut cap by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.
Hyderabad: Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who has been trying his best to make a comeback in the Indian team, shared an interesting anecdote recently. (ALSO READ: India thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup 2017)
During an event in Nagpur, the all-rounder from Baroda shared an interesting incident from his playing days when a girl approached him in Lahore and asked why was he playing for India despite being a Muslim.
ALSO READ: Pakistan may not be able to play ICC World Cup 2019 – Here's why!
ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi wants Kashmir issue between India-Pakistan to be solved - Read what he said
“It is a matter of pride for me to play for India. That incident still motivates me to do better. Although there are many moments during my career that do give me reasons to feel proud of my effort,” Pathan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Pathan also recalled the most memorable moment of his career when he was handed over his debut cap by former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team for winning T20 Blind World Cup with a SPECIAL message
Widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers to have played the game, Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People waive BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video