Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev's dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli got out for a duck in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. He thus equalled Kapil Dev's dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain in a calendar year. (LIVE BLOG || LIVE SCORECARD)

It's his fifth duck this year - two each in Test and ODIs. Interestingly enough, all his ducks this year came against two sides – three against Australia and two against Sri Lanka.

Here are his ducks this year:

vs Australia at Pune on 23 February (1st Innings, Test)

vs Sri Lanka at The Oval on 8 June (ODI)

vs Australia at Chennai on 17 September (ODI)

vs Australia at Guwahati on 10 October (T20I)

And this is the third time, after 2011 and 2014, that Kohli has got two ducks in Test in a year.

In 1983, Kapil got five ducks.

In 1976, Bishen Singh Bedi got out four times without scoring. Sourav Ganguly achieved the unwanted feat twice, in 2001 and 2002. MS Dhoni joined the list in 2011, with four such dismissals.

Earlier in the day, India got off to the worst possible start after hours of rain delay. The visitors won the toss and put India into bat on a dangerous top.

India lost opener Lokesh Rahul off the first ball of the match, caught behind after the ball taking the faintest of nicks. Suranga Lakmal was at his best there, pitching the ball at just the right place then moving the ball away with a vicious swing.

Then, Kohli got himself trapped in front, to the same bowler and the umpire had no hesitation lifting his finger. There was a review but returned as umpire's call. LBW.