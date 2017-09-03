close
Virat Kohli-led Team India is first visiting side to register ODI whitewash against Sri Lanka in Lanka

Virat Kohli's army had earlier defeated the Sri Lankan team in the Test series too to become the first Indian side to record a whitewash on forign soil in a series with three or more matches.

By Aratrick Mondal | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 01:02
Virat Kohli-led Team India is first visiting side to register ODI whitewash against Sri Lanka in Lanka
IANS

New Delhi: Riding on yet another match-winning century from India skipper Virat Kohli, Team India registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over the beleaguered Sri Lankan side in the fifth and final One-Day International match played at Premadasa Stadium, today. Ergo, the Men in Blue completed another historic whitewash on Sri Lankan soil. This is the first Indian side to record an ODI clean sweep against the Islanders in Lanka.

After the quick dismissal of both the openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma well within the first powerplay, Virat combined with Manish Pandey at the crease to stitch a 99-run stand for the third wicket. After the latter's departure, Virat weaved a 109-run partnership with Kedar Jadhav to race away to the target set forth by Upul Tharanga's men. En route, the 28-year-old notched up his 30th ODI ton and also became the first batsman this year to amass 1000 runs in ODIs.

Earlier, the hosts had won the toss and elected to bat first. Crumbling three down with just 63 runs on the board, Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews played a match-reviving innings for the Islanders. Their 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket saw Lanka's total bolster up to 185 runs. But pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a maiden five-wicket wicket finishing with his career-best figure of 5/42 to restrict the home team to a modest 238 runs.

Ergo, riding on Kohli's brilliance the team secured yet another victory over Sri Lanka. They completed a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series thus becoming the first visiting side to achieve this feat. Team India had earlier recorded two clean sweeps over the Islanders in the 50-over format. A 3-0 victory in 1982/83 season and then a 5-0 victory in 2014/15 season. But on both occasions, Sri Lanka had suffered the humiliation in India. Also for India, they had registered four overseas whitewash over Zimbabwe in an ODI series, a not against any other team on foreign soil.

Virat Kohli's army had earlier defeated the Sri Lankan team in the Test series too to become the first Indian side to record a whitewash on foreign soil in a series of three or more matches.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLVirat KohliTeam Indiacricket news

