Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni earnings: Here's how much the Indian captains earned in 2016
Apart from entertaining fans on the cricket field with some mind-blowing performances, the star duo sealed two spots on the fifth Forbes India Celebrity 100 List.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the men in blue, have delivered their best in respective capacities as a captain and made the nation proud in 2016. Apart from that, they also achieved something special. The star duo featured in Forbes India list for the Celebrity list with highest earnings in 2016. (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's incredible run in 2016 – In Numbers)
The two tall men of Indian cricket earned a whopping amount in 2016 where Virat Kohli stood proud at number 3rd spot and MS Dhoni at number 5th respectively.
Income earned by Virat Kohli and Dhoni in 2016
According to Forbes India Celebrity list 2016, Virat Kohli earned a mind-boggling Rs 134.44 crore. His fame rank was number 1. He scored over 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year, including three double centuries, for the first time. (ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked to step down as limited-overs captain by BCCI, says report)
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni earned an equally whopping amount of Rs 122.48 in 2016, as per Forbes India Celebrity list. He got number 4 rank in fame.
