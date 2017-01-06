close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Virat Kohli thanks Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being a wonderful skipper through emotional tweet

Despite stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper, MS Dhoni said that he will be available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:31
Virat Kohli thanks Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being a wonderful skipper through emotional tweet

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited-overs skipper took the cricket fraternity by surprise. Fans, not only from India, but across the world were shocked by Mahi's sudden decision.

Not in the best of form, Dhoni decided to pass the baton to Virat Kohli, who has been in sensational form as skipper of the Test team.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid says MS Dhoni's decision to step down as captain isn't a suprise - Here's why!

As wishes poured in for Dhoni from all corners, Kohli thanked his skipper for being around through an emotional tweet.

Dhoni said that he will be available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

ALSO READ: Sakshi has words of encouragement for MS Dhoni after his decision to step down as captain

After winning the five-match Test series 4-0 against Alastair Cook & Co, India will now take on Eoin Morgan-led England in a three-match ODI series.

The first match is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 15.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.