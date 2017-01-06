Virat Kohli thanks Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being a wonderful skipper through emotional tweet
Despite stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper, MS Dhoni said that he will be available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited-overs skipper took the cricket fraternity by surprise. Fans, not only from India, but across the world were shocked by Mahi's sudden decision.
Not in the best of form, Dhoni decided to pass the baton to Virat Kohli, who has been in sensational form as skipper of the Test team.
ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid says MS Dhoni's decision to step down as captain isn't a suprise - Here's why!
As wishes poured in for Dhoni from all corners, Kohli thanked his skipper for being around through an emotional tweet.
Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017
Dhoni said that he will be available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.
ALSO READ: Sakshi has words of encouragement for MS Dhoni after his decision to step down as captain
After winning the five-match Test series 4-0 against Alastair Cook & Co, India will now take on Eoin Morgan-led England in a three-match ODI series.
The first match is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 15.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!