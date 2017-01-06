Virat Kohli thanks Mahendra Singh Dhoni for being a wonderful skipper through emotional tweet

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to step down as India's limited-overs skipper took the cricket fraternity by surprise. Fans, not only from India, but across the world were shocked by Mahi's sudden decision.

Not in the best of form, Dhoni decided to pass the baton to Virat Kohli, who has been in sensational form as skipper of the Test team.

As wishes poured in for Dhoni from all corners, Kohli thanked his skipper for being around through an emotional tweet.

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Dhoni said that he will be available for selection as a wicketkeeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

After winning the five-match Test series 4-0 against Alastair Cook & Co, India will now take on Eoin Morgan-led England in a three-match ODI series.

The first match is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 15.