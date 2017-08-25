Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni's 'calm' finish against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: MS and Bhuvneshwar Kumar fought off immense pressure from Sri Lankan bowlers to anchor Team India's chase and secure a battling three-wicket victory in the second one-day international on Thursday. (MATCH REPORT)

Leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya returned career-best figures of 6-54 to make India stutter at 131-7 while chasing a Duckworth-Lewis revised target of 231 in 47 overs in Pallekele.

Dhoni, who scored 45, then put on an unbeaten 100-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 53, to steer the team home in 44.2 overs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

WATCH: MS Dhoni survives with lucky escape as bails don't fall off after ball hit stumps

While questions have been rising over the former Indian captain's ability to finish off games the way he used to, several stars from the Indian cricket including Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Manoj Tiwary lauded Dhoni's cool approach in guiding the team to victory under pressure.

Nobody does calm better than @msdhoni. Couldn't it be packaged? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2017

Only MS Dhoni can finish a tense match with a strike rate of 65. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 24, 2017

Love u at @msdhoni ur the man !! the finisher dear #haters pls go and have #lollypop #IndvsSL @BhuviOfficial played really well — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 24, 2017

What a game.. Special match winning partnership @msdhoni bhai n @BhuviOfficial and a brilliant spell by Dananjaya. Congrats India @BCCI — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) August 24, 2017

"If you want to learn batting, bat with MS Dhoni." - Ravindra Jadeja — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 24, 2017

Credit to Dhoni .. but what a time to play your best innings .. Well played @BhuviOfficial #SLvsInd This will hurt @OfficialSLC .. #gutted — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 24, 2017

Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi's spirit was a delight to watch. Well done !#INDvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2017

Congratulations team india

Super se bhi uperrr partnership mahi bhai and bhuvi well played @bcci @ICC @BhuviOfficial @msdhoni ✌ — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 24, 2017

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 236 for 8 in 50 overs (Milinda Siriwardana 58, Chamara Kapugedera 40; Jasprit Bumrah 4/43, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/43).

India: 231/7 in 44.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 54; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 53 not out; Akila Dananjaya 6/54).