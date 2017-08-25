close
Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni's 'calm' finish against Sri Lanka

Dhoni, who scored 45, then put on an unbeaten 100-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 53, to steer the team home in 44.2 overs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:46
Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni's 'calm' finish against Sri Lanka
Reuters

New Delhi: MS and Bhuvneshwar Kumar fought off immense pressure from Sri Lankan bowlers to anchor Team India's chase and secure a battling three-wicket victory in the second one-day international on Thursday. (MATCH REPORT)

Leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya returned career-best figures of 6-54 to make India stutter at 131-7 while chasing a Duckworth-Lewis revised target of 231 in 47 overs in Pallekele.

Dhoni, who scored 45, then put on an unbeaten 100-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 53, to steer the team home in 44.2 overs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

WATCH: MS Dhoni survives with lucky escape as bails don't fall off after ball hit stumps

While questions have been rising over the former Indian captain's ability to finish off games the way he used to, several stars from the Indian cricket including Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Manoj Tiwary lauded Dhoni's cool approach in guiding the team to victory under pressure.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 236 for 8 in 50 overs (Milinda Siriwardana 58, Chamara Kapugedera 40; Jasprit Bumrah 4/43, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/43).

India: 231/7 in 44.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 54; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 53 not out; Akila Dananjaya 6/54).

TAGS

Dhoni Twitter reactionsMS DhoniVirender SehwagMohammed ShamiIndia vs Sri 2nd ODIInd Vs SLcricket news

