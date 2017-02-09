Waqar Younis hits out at 'ageing' Wasim Akram after revelation of failed ploy against Anil Kumble's 'perfect 10'

New Delhi: Wasim Akram stunned the cricket fraternity by revealing a secret where he spoke of Waqar Younis's failed ploy to deprive Anil Kumble of a 'perfect 10' at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Soon after Kumble achieved the rare feat against Pakistan, Wasim revealed about Waqar's intentions.

“Kumble had got nine wickets and me and Waqar (Younis) were batting in the crease. Waqar came to me and said ‘How about getting run out?’ so that Kumble does not get his 10th wicket,’’ Akram was quoted as saying by DNA.

“I said ‘You can’t deny him the feat if he is destined for it. But I can assure you that I’m not going to give my wicket to Kumble’,” Akram said. “But subsequently it was me who gifted my wicket to Kumble,’’ he added.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reminded the fans of the incident when he tweeted the story on Kumble's birthday on Wednesday.

Kismat ke aage ,all saazish fail.

Well done Wasim bhai.

What a day it was at the Kotla by Anil bhai. pic.twitter.com/xDzMd39XOq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2017

However, after his plan was exposed, Waqar Younis took to Twitter to deny the charges put at him by his compatriot.

"This never happened !! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai #NotTrue," tweeted Waqar, who is currently the coach of Pakistan team.

@wasimakramlive This never happened !! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai #NotTrue. pic.twitter.com/ZK8sdjK64u — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) February 8, 2017

In that memorable match, chasing a target of 420 runs, Pakistan openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi got the team off to a solid start by adding 101 runs for the opening wicket. But after Afridi became Kumble's first victim, Pakistan innings collapsed like a pack of cards without much resistance.

Wasim was the last batsman to be dismissed after he was caught by VVS Laxman.