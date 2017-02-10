close
Wasim Akram - Waqar Younis banter over Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul turning ugly?

Akram claims that Waqar talked about getting run-out to deny Kumble his 10-wicket haul.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 12:29
New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram opened up about an unknown fact about the match in Feroz Shah Kotala where Anil Kumble famously took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan but his revelation created a whirlwind across social media platforms.

In a report published by DNA, Akram said, "Kumble had got nine wickets and me and Waqar (Younis) were batting in the crease. Waqar came to me and said 'How about getting run out?' so that Kumble does not get his 10th wicket.''

"I said 'You can't deny him the feat if he is destined for it. But I can assure you that I'm not going to give my wicket to Kumble'," Akram revealed.

"But subsequently it was me who gifted my wicket to Kumble,'' he went on to add.

Waqar Younis, then, hit out at Akram saying "This never happened!! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai. Not true."

In the latest turn of events, Wasim Akram tweeted a reply to Waqar's claim saying, "Get your facts right mate. And if we are going to go down the "age" road you know I'll Beat you in that game every time.

Wasim, however, later deleted the tweet but by that time, its screenshots were already creating a storm around social media.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 12:14

