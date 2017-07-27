WATCH: Adil Rashid does a Shane Warne, produces perfect leg-spinner to dismiss Michael Richardson

New Delhi: England leg-spinner Adil Rashid produced phenomenal performance to take 4-19 as T20 Blast North group leaders Yorkshire successfully defended their meagre total of 152-8, inflicting a sixth successive defeat on Durham.

Durham were once struggling to even reach the 100-run mark but recovered from 76-6 to make 128-7 thanks to Stuart Poynter's unbeaten 35.

His constant effort to bowl different deliveries proved too much for a Durham side who went on to lose their 6th straight T20 Blast fixtures this season.

While all of Rashid's wickets were worthy of an applause, the leggie produced a stunning Shane Warne-esque delivery which pitched outside leg and went on to hit the off Michael Richardson's off stump.

Here's the video of the delivery:

Pitch outside leg, hit top of off stump Is this the PERFECT leg-spinner? pic.twitter.com/TrdK55sJOc — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) July 26, 2017

With his performance at the Blast, Rashid certainly rang alarm bells in England selector's ears after been overlooked for the England Test team for South Africa series this summer.