Watch: Ambati Rayadu manhandles senior citizen in Hyderabad

New Delhi: India cricketer Ambati Rayadu has allegedly manhandled and slapped a senior citizen who reportedly objected to his rash driving. The video of the incident has went viral on Thursday, on a day when the national team is taking on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI match at Colombo.

Reports claimed that Rayudu was driving his SUV rashly in Hyderabad, and very close to the morning walkers near the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Then, a senior citizen, who refused to talk to media, reportedly advised him to drive slow.

But the 31-year-old got angry, applied brakes and started shouting at the elder. It was followed by an altercation, with other morning walkers and onlookers coming in the support of the senior citizen.

Here's the video:

#WATCH: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu seen in scuffle with a man allegedly after argument over rash driving in Hyderabad (Unverified video source) pic.twitter.com/r1pdq5Lh9g — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

Known as a hot-tempered cricketer, he once got a heated argument with Harbhajan Singh in an Indian Premier League match.

Ambati made his international debut in an ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare on July 24, 2013. He has since played 34 ODIs and six T20Is for India with limited success.