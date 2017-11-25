WATCH: Aussie captain Steve Smith thwarts England's 'modern-era Bodyline' to hit Ashes century

New Delhi: Australia captain Steve Smith played one of his career's most important knocks to help his team fight back on Day of the Ashes opener against England at The Gabba today.

With England employing what many called a 'modern-day Bodyline' tactics, Smith found it hard to score runs even as he kept losing partners.

The 28-year-old, however, succeeded in thwarting the England progress in Brisbane with a classic Test knock. His 21st hundred, and seventh against England came off 261 balls, in the 108th over. By then he had clocked 415 minutes in the centre against a hostile English attack, replete with bouncers.

He hit the fourth ball of the 108th over, bowled by Stuart Broad, through cover for a four, and celebrated the milestone by removing his helmet and raising the bat, then thumped his heart.

He gave life to Australia's flailing innings not once, but twice, building partnerships with Shaun Marsh in a 99-run stand after at 76/4 and then again with Pat Cummins at 209/7.

At the time of filing the report, Australia were 299/9 after 124 overs, with Smith unbeaten on 124. Australia were still behind England's 302 by three runs.

For the record, he now has the second-most runs of any player at the 57 Test-mark, only behind Don Bradman (6996 at 99.94) who played 52 matches.

Smith moved past Sunil Gavaskar (5460 runs at 57.47 after 57 Tests) when he reached 91. But the legendary Indian opener is still one century ahead at this stage with 22 of those, while Matthew Hayden has 20.

Interestingly, Smith's great rival India captain Virat Kohli has 15 after his first 57 Test.

