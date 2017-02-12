WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India a breakthrough in the first over on Day 4 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.
While Umesh Yadav looked all set to bowl the first over of the day, skipper Virat Kohli changed his mind at the last moment asking Bhuvneshwar to begin proceedings.
WATCH: R Ashwin dismisses Mushfiqur Rahim to become fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets
Bhuvi bowled three brilliant balls to Mehedi Hasan at a probing length. While the pacer swung a few balls away from the right-hander, he sharply swung one into the batsman which went through his defense to knock off the stumps.
Watch Bhuvneshwar's amazing ball here:
It was a big wicket for India considering Mehedi and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in an 87-run stand for the seventh wicket partnership.
