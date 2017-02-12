close
WATCH: R Ashwin dismisses Mushfiqur Rahim to become fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets

In the global list of leading wicket-takers, the off-spinner went past West Indies legend Michael Holding, who took 249 test wickets in his career.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 12:39
Hyderabad: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been India's go-to man over the last two years, achieved yet another feat as he became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets.

The Chennai spinner achieved the feat against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the one-off Test being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Ashwin, who claimed the crucial wicket of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (82) on Day 3, dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (127) to reach the landmark.

The wicketkeeper batsman was looking to sweep Ashwin, but got some part of the glove and was caught behind.

Watch the wicket here:

Ashwin achieved the feat ahed of some big names like Dennis Lillie and Dale Steyn, who played 48 and 49 matches respectively to claim the feat.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:52

